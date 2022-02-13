Karin Kuntz EASTON — Karin Beth Kuntz passed away peacefully into the Lord's hands on February 9, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was 73 years old.
Karin was born in Bethesda, Maryland on January 12, 1949, to John and Phyllis Ann Kuntz. She was the eldest of their five children.
After moving to Wye Mills with her family in 1965, Karin attended and graduated from Easton High School in 1966.
During her working career she held various positions to include a C&P Telephone operator, legal secretary, administrative assistant to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, and finally retiring as the Director of Elections for Dorchester County.
Karin was gifted with a beautiful singing voice. She participated in the Easton Follies, Easton Choral Arts Society and loved singing Karaoke with her family and friends. Karin also attended The Church of Rolling Acres in Hurlock, Maryland where she often led the congregation in singing.
Karin was also very passionate about many things, including her faith, family, and political views. She was an avid tennis player, enjoyed painting and sketching, and bowling with her mother and sisters. She loved the cinema and could recall the names of every actor in every movie there was.
Karin's greatest joy was spending time with her son, Eric Nichols, wife Regan, granddaughters Elizabeth and Sarah, and her family. Predeceased by her father, John, she is survived by her mother, Ann Kuntz, sisters Robyn Gannon (John Stubbs), Penny Trice (Mike James), Kimberly Knussman (Kevin), brother John Kevin Kuntz, nieces Lindsay Moore, Paige Knussman, Lisa Kuntz, Hope Knussman, a great niece, Shyla Melton-Hudnall, an aunt, many cousins and friends.
Her compassion, big smile, and great laugh will live on forever.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to all for their prayers during Karin's illness from COVID complications. A special thank you to the ICU staff at Shore Regional Medical Center and Compass Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be sent to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617, or The Church of Rolling Acres, 4406 Rolling Acres Drive, Hurlock, MD 21643-3804.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
