Karl Lyle Thomas HURLOCK — Karl Lyle Thomas of Hurlock, MD passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was 57. Born on January 28, 1964, he was the son of Robert Lee Thomas and Evelyn Jeanean (Bar) Thomas.
He married the love of his life, Deanna Davis, on May 7, 1994. He graduated from Kent County High School with the class of 1982 and then went on to graduate from Salisbury University with the class of 1986. Karl was employed at Dart Container for 35 years.
In his time outside of work he enjoyed working in the yard and taking vacations with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years; Deanna Thomas, their children; daughter Audrey Thomas, son Derek Thomas, son Ryan Thomas, daughter-in-law Rachel; sister Kathy McMillian, brother-in-law Jimmy McMillian, sister Krystal Thomas, brother Kent Thomas; step-mother Sandra Thomas; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by by his mother Jeanean (Bar) Thomas and father Robert Lee Thomas.
A gathering to celebrate Karl's life will be held at Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock, MD, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 1-3pm.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
