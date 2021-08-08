Katherine Ann Hicks CLAIBORNE — Katherine Ann Hicks passed away on July 22, 2021 at University of MD Shore Medical Center in Easton following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 30 years old.
Katie was born at the family home in Rio Vista on January 19, 1991. She was the daughter of Danny Hicks and Patti Diamond. Katie grew up in St Michaels before moving to Claiborne. She attended St Luke's Nursery School, St Michaels Elementary and St Michaels High School.
Katie was a "spirited" child. She was feisty and a true champion of the underdog. Katie enjoyed singing, all varieties of animals, cosmetology, shopping at thrift stores, the beach and anything water related. She even assisted her father working on the water.
Katie's greatest joy were her two beautiful daughters. She loved arts and crafts projects with them, doing their hair and nails and taking them to the beach.
Katie is survived by her Partner, Blake Cummings of Tilghman, her daughters, Allie Mae Daisey and Adaline Kaye Cummings; her parents Danny Hicks of Royal Oak and Patti Diamond of Claiborne; her sister Elysia Collins (Tyler) of Queen Anne; her brother Daniel Hicks of St Michaels; her maternal grandmother Ruth Ann Hicks of Easton, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Joe Diamond and Gussie Diamond and her paternal grandfather David "Crockett" Hicks.
The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to the dedicated team of heroes who supported her on her journey; Dr. Gupta, April Motovidlak, Dr. Vaidyanathan, Dottie and the Palliative Care team, Dr. Kowalski, Nurse Lucy Chance and all the outstanding staff at Shore Medical Center. Truly heroes, one and all. Additionally, much appreciation to the Cummings and Daisey families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Claiborne Community Hall (formerly Claiborne Church) in Claiborne on Saturday, August 21st at 4:00 p.m.
Memorial Donations can be made to Talbot Hospice.
