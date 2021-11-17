Katherine Virgina Ball STEVENSVILLE — Katherine Virginia Ball passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD She was 93.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 14th, 1928, to the late Andrew and Katherine Johnson Tracey.
Her community activities were being a lifetime member of K.I.V.F.D., Lifetime member of DAV, member of the Kent Island Ladies Auxiliary since 1983, volunteered for Estate Treasurers/Hospice from 1996 through 2011, and America Legion Post 278 from 1983.
Virginia's hobbies were working Crossword Puzzles, Reading, Shopping, and BINGO at K.I.V.F.D., Romancoke Fire Dept., and the Senior Center on Kent Island. Helping and caring for others was what she spent her life doing.
Virginia was survived by her two sons, Kevin Ball (Lynne Heighton) and Mark Ball, three grandchildren Henry Joseph Ball, Kristen Ball, and Rachael Ball. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Joseph Francis Ball and her son Tracey Ball.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 19th at 11:00 am-12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven in Silver Spring, MD on Monday, November 22nd at 1:00 pm.
Contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Courseville Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary: 605 Main St Stevensville, MD 21666. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Ball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.