Kathleen J. Brackett White QUEENSTOWN — Kathleen J. Brackett White passed from this world on July 20, 2022 at her home in Queenstown MD. She was 86.
Born in 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Mrs. White was the daughter of the late Warren and Vivian Brackett. Mrs. White received her Bachelors Degree in 1958 from Washington College and in 1980 her Masters in Education. In September of 1959 she married Maynard P. White Jr. and they resided in Chestertown, MD, restoring an old home, "Sterling Castle" in town. In the early 1970s Mrs. White began teaching at The Gunston School, where she worked with learning differenced students and was responsible for the international education students' program. Following retirement in 2003 she taught at Wye River Upper School. In 1983 Mrs. White and her husband moved to Queenstown, MD.
Mrs. White was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Women's Fraternity and enjoyed her family, students, horses and deer. The highlight of her later years were her grandsons, Matthew and Wesley; from their birth until her passing, they were her purpose and passion. The impact that she has made upon them is immeasurable and will survive beyond the years.
Kathleen was truly the most gentle and compassionate soul that one could know and her demeanor of caring for all affected so many across this globe to this day.
She educated and influenced so many generations of men and women of all creeds and races from around the world and to this day remained a close contact to many.
Mrs. White is survived by one son, Maynard P. "Chip" White of Atlanta, GA and his wife, Stormy D. White; and two grandsons "Matthew" W. White and Joseph "Wesley" White. She is also survived by one daughter; "April" W. White of Queenstown MD. She was predeceased by her husband; Maynard "Press" White Jr. in 2002.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.