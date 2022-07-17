Kathleen Mullaly ST. MICHAELS — Kathleen Cecila Daly Mullaly, age 92, passed away on Thursday, July 14th. She grew up in the Bronx, NY and lived for many years in Manhasset, NY. After retiring as the Head Nurse in the Operating room of St. Francis Heart Hospital in Roslyn, NY she moved in the late 1990s to St. Michael's, MD with her now deceased husband, Joseph Martin Mullaly. She is survived by 11 children, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.
A viewing will be held at Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel 312 S. Talbot street St. Michaels, on, Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 2PM to 4PM and 6 to 8PM.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on, Friday July 22, 2022 at the St. Michaels Mission Church, 109 Lincoln Ave, St Michaels, MD 21663 at 11:00AM.
Burial will be private
