Kathleen Susan Kastama "Kathy" WENTWORTH — Kathleen "Kathy" Susan Kastama, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, NH.
Kathy was born on September 27, 1957, in Munich, Germany, daughter to Marvin Kastama and the late Patricia (McDowell) Kastama.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Anita Callahan of Lakeland, FL, and her soulmate and best friend, Mary F. Bringman, of Wentworth, NH.
Kathy's family would like to thank the staff at Grafton County Nursing Home for the wonderful and compassionate care Kathy received while there.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
