Kathryn D. Mountcastle PRESTON — Preston; Kathryn Dobyns Mountcastle (Miss Kay), 94, passed away, peacefully at home on May 8, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1927, in Washington DC to Travers M. Dobyns, Sr. and Kathryn H. Dobyns. Her family moved to Lottsburg, VA. where she attended Callao High School and then Longwoods College. While working as a medical assistant for Dr.Leonard Booker, she met and later married the love of her life D.L."Bill" Mountcastle. After living in Florida and Louisiana, they settled in Richmond, VA. to raise a family. In 1976 she, Bill and 2 of their daughters relocated to Easton, Md. and then in 1987 to Preston, Md.
"Miss Kay" will always be remembered for her warm smile, her kind heart, and her welcoming ways. She "adopted" many children along the way, who to this day, call her "mom". Known for her apple pie, love of birds, and good conversation, she will be missed terribly by us all.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband of 63 years in 2015.
She is survived by her brother Travers M. Dobyns, Jr., Lottsburg, VA. Four children; Thomas Mountcastle, Richmond, Va. Kathryn Light, Lottsburg, Va. ,Anne Johnson(Bob),Easton, Md. and Susan Maxwell, Sherwood, Md, 5 Grandchildren; Christopher Maxwell(Amanda),Kathryn Lynch (Kenny) , Amelia Maxwell, Watkins Mountcastle, and Bailey Mountcastle(Sydney), 3 Great Grandchildren, Gabriel, Claire and Adeline.
Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dickie Maxwell, her live-in caregiver, for the excellent care he took of our mother.
We would also like to thank the wonderful staff of Compass Hospice for their compassionate care in her last days.
Memorial donations can be made to: Compass Hospice160 Coursevall Dr.
Centreville, Md. 21617
A graveside service will be held at Melrose Methodist Church, 1317 Lewisetta Rd. Lottsburg, VA. On Saturday May 15, 2021 at 2pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Frampton Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapter St. Michaels, MD. (please visit www.framptom.com for on-line condolences)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.