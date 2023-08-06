Kathryn H EXTON, PA — Flack Kathryn H. Flack, "Kitty", 85, of Exton, PA passed peacefully Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Sunrise of Exton.
She was the devoted wife of the late Herbert Flack.
Born September 28, 1937, in Baltimore, MD; she was the daughter of the late Carroll J. and Anna J. Harrison, owners of Harrison's Flowers, Easton, MD.
Kitty grew up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, graduated from Saint Michaels High School, worked at Sports and Specialties, and the Talbot Bank of Easton. She acted in plays at the local theater in Easton and in 1956 she was crowned Miss Miles River at the Miles River Yacht Club.
Kitty will be remembered and cherished for her good-heartedness, kindness, strength, tenacity and her charitable spirit, always giving to those in need.
She is survived by her family whom she dearly loved; her sister, Joann Holden; her children; Anastasia, Suzanne, Mary, Antonia, Joanna, Leo, and Shirley; her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren of PA, and nieces and nephews James H, Maggie, Joann, Chrissy, James D, Julianna and families of MD.
She was preceded in death by her sister Carol Ann Tilghman and her brothers James, Phil, and Basil Harrison.
A funeral mass will be held at St Agnes Church, West Chester, PA on August 9, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Flack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.