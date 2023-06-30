Kathryn Weaver TRAPPE — On June 24, Kathryn Ann Weaver, 81, of Trappe, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a four-year battle with cancer. Kathy was born on July 15, 1941, to John and Marguerite Riley in Neptune, NJ, and grew up in Colts Neck, NJ, at a home that had once served as a frog farm for restaurants. Kathy's love for the outdoors blossomed as she roamed the woods around her childhood house.
Kathy met her husband, Dick Weaver in 1959. They were married in May of 1962 after Dick completed the Navy's Officer Candidate School. A week after the wedding, Dick and Kathy were driving across country in a red Triumph convertible, on their way to San Francisco and their first duty station in Agana, Guam. Kathy and Dick moved frequently during their twenty-six years with the Navy with stops in Philadelphia (twice), the Philippines, Northern Virginia (twice), Alameda, CA (twice), Hawaii, and Mechanicsburg, PA.
Kathy is survived by her husband Dick, her daughter Kim, her son Mike, her granddaughter Anna, her sister Joanne (Bill), her sister-in-law Peggy, her brother-in-law Bert (Chris), and her cousin Patty (Warren), as well as other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
No matter where Kathy lived, she got involved. She served as a CCD teacher (and eventually ran the program with her dear friend Agnes Pau); was active in Navy Relief charitable activities; actively volunteered at Kim and Mike's schools throughout the years; drove for Meals on Wheels; volunteered for Salvation Army; and when in Hawaii, Kathy assisted with the airlift of children out of Vietnam. When Kathy returned to Fairfax, VA, in 1981, she found her calling - serving the hungry in her community. Kathy became involved with Fairfax FISH (For Immediate Sympathetic Help) and quickly began running and expanding the reach of the organization.
When Dick retired, they moved to Trappe and built their forever home. Kathy indulged her love of gardening and became a certified master gardener. Seeking an additional challenge (and breaking a promise to her family!), Kathy volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP). In short order, Kathy was in charge of the food pantry and driving growth so ever-more people could be served. The pantry moved from the old Saints Peter and Paul parish hall to a storage unit, added a second storage unit, moved to a larger facility on Commerce Drive, and then made a final move to the current location on Canvasback Drive. Eleanor Morrell's concurrent growth of the SVdP's thrift store and Alex Handy's service as President were major factors in making the growth possible. Kathy was so grateful to the hundreds of volunteers that gave their time and talents in the service of others.
Kathy's awards have included: Talbot County Maryland's Most Beautiful Person, the Women and Girl's Fund Volunteer of the Year, the Frederick Ozanam Award from SVdP Wilmington Council, an induction into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, and, August 16, 2018, was designated Kathy Weaver Day by Easton's Mayor. As a capstone to her service to Talbot County, SVdP named the food pantry for Kathy on October 22, 2022, honoring her relentless determination to serve the community. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (1210 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601) with a reception to follow at the parish family life center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc., St. Vincent de Paul of Easton or the American Lung Association. Visit boldentilghman.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.