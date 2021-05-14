Kathy F. Proffitt FEDERALSBURG — Kathy Florence Proffitt passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at her home in Federalsburg, MD. Surrounded by loved ones. She was 69.
She was born on November 8, 1951, the daughter of the late Roy Earl Martin Sr. and Florence Alverta (Hastings) Martin.
She was an artist for many years and painted numerous beautiful paintings.
She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, collecting and shooting guns, watching Dr. Pohl and admiring hummingbirds at her home that she so lovingly referred to as "The Golden Girls Retreat".
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Proffitt Long (Bill) of Federalsburg MD and Dennis Proffitt (Shannon) of Cambridge MD, a sister Carol Wiechert (Terri) of Waynesboro VA, 9 grandchildren, Amberlin Rosado, Trevor Proffitt, Jeremey Henley, Billy and Hailey Long, Angelique and Angelina Proffitt, Mia Proffitt and Christian Proffitt, 3 great-grandchildren, Dominique Rosado, Dakota Rosado Jones and Ariyah Henley.
Also a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her two four legged pups, Cricket and Woody.
Her very special friend/caregiver Kristin Parks and her best friend Debrah Skipper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Janet Kledt and Armida Martin, A brother, Roy Martin Jr., nephew, Anthony Martin , A son, Wade Proffitt and a grandson, Colin Proffitt.
A private celebration of Kathys life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, perennial plants can be sent to P.O. Box 21, Federalsburg, MD, 21632.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would love to create a memorial garden for Kathy.
Arrangements made by Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
