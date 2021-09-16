Katie Jane Church HENDERSON — Katie Jane Church of Henderson, Maryland went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2021. She was 82.
Born on January 20, 1939, in Bristol, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Dana Hermon Nichols and Ruby Beatrice Puckett Nichols. In October of 1952 in West Virginia, Katie married her late husband, James Church. Together they had three sons, Dana, Barry & Brian. Dana and Barry were born in West Virginia and after moving to Greensboro, Maryland in the 1960's Brian was born. Katie worked at Leeds Travel Ware, then at Greensboro Elementary as part of the cafeteria staff before finding a permanent position at Black & Decker where she worked for 15 years before retiring. She was a member of the Burrsville Church of God, then the Centreville Church of God and most recently the Lakeview Fellowship Church of God, she taught Sunday school at both Burrsville and Centreville. Katie enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, working in her vegetable garden and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Katie is survived by her children, Dana Church, Barry Church and Brian Church, daughter-in-law, Gloria Church and Julie Church and siblings, Lovas Beavers and Paul Nichols. As well as grandchildren, Brittany Baker (Joe), Amanda Carpenter, Destiny Church, the grand dog Jake and five great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dana and Ruby Nichols, and loving husband, James. As well as siblings, Marie Puckett, Jean Nunn, Robert Nichols, Dorothy Mitchell, Donnie Nichols, Marth Reed and Eva Wadsworth.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 6pm-8pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, Maryland. A service will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 11am at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Disabled American Veterans (DAV), PO Box 1430, Cincinnati, OH 45250
