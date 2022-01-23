Katie Mae Kelly CAMBRIDGE — Katie Mae Smith Kelly, 44, of Cambridge went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore.
Katie was born as a twin on January 26, 1977 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover, DE and was a daughter of the late Sidney Smith and survived by her mother Christine Smith of Dover, DE. After graduating high school, she graduated Magna Cum Lauda with an associate's degree in Science Allied Health from South University. Katie has been a business owner for the last 7 years. Her business started as Katie Maes Country Shop and then the proud owner of Katie Maes Country Restaurant. She has brought "Awaken" Christian music concerts to the town of Cambridge for many years. Her passion was serving the Lord and spreading his word through the church missions group. If you met Katie, then you were a forever friend. She had the biggest heart and just wanted to make this world a better place. Katie was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and faithfully show her love every game they played. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family and 2 dogs Bella and Sophie on the Choptank River and Chesapeake Bay. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and devoted friend.
Katie was preceded in death by her father Sidney Smith of Dover, DE. She is survived by her husband Charles "Chuck" Kelly of Cambridge, son Robert "Drew" Miller of Milford, DE, stepson Jonathan Kelly of Cambridge, daughters Amber Miller of Milford, DE, Shelby Miller and Josh of Milford, DE, Meagan Miller of Milford, DE, step daughter Abigail Kelly of Cambridge, brothers Steven Smith and wife Debby of Dover, DE, Kelvin Smith of Camden, DE, sisters Cheryl Omans of Dover, DE and twin sister Kristie Parker and husband John (Trey) of Georgetown, DE, grandchildren Nathan Miller, Paisley Miller, Peyton Collins, Carter Fitzgerald, Mason Miller, Kaylee Miller, many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 1 pm at Cambridge Wesleyan Church with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cambridge Wesleyan Church Missions Fund, P.O. Box 553, Cambridge, MD 21613.
