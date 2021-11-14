Kay F. Robbins CAMBRIDGE — Kay F. Robbins, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on December 1, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Henry and Byrtle Todd Lindner.
Mrs. Robbins graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954. On June 21, 1960, she married Hildon M. Robbins. She worked at JM Claytons, Revco, and Movie King which she loved. Mrs. Robbins loved going to Walt Disney World, and going shopping.
She is survived by her husband Hildon Robbins of Cambridge, a daughter Tammy Moore of Florida, a granddaughter Ashley Murphy and husband Johnathan of Cambridge, a grandson Derek Moore and wife Audrie of Salisbury and two great grandchildren Rylee Newcombe and Cora Lee Moore.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
