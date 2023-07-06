Keith S. Howard CAMBRIDGE — Keith S. Howard, 76, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cambridge on October 2, 1946 and was a son of the late George Edwin Howard, Sr. and Caroline Sanders Howard.
Mr. Howard graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1964. On August 29, 1969 he married the former Karla Ann English. Mr. Howard retired from the Army National Guard with 32 years of service with the rank of Master Sergeant. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and trips to Lancaster, P.A. Mr. Howard also loved his four legged friend Bailey. He was a 30 year member of the Cambridge Lodge #66 AF&AM, exempt member of Rescue Fire Company, a life member of VFW Post 194 in Salisbury and the American Legion Post #91 and a member of Post #88 29th Division Association.
He is survived by his wife Karla Howard, a son Gregory Howard, a brother Robert C. Howard, brother and sister in laws Sandy and Dennis Gilliard, Barbara and Gene Harper and Irene Howard and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Howard is precede in death by a brother G. Edwin Howard, Jr. and mother and father in law James M. and Ailene R. English.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Dennis Gilliard officiating. Interment will follow at Spedden Seward Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613, Spedden Seward Cemetery, c/o Phillip Spedden, 856 Hills Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Spedden United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Johnson, 1730 Town Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
