Kelley Phillips Cox PRESTON — Kelley Phillips Cox, 59, of Preston, Md., passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tn.
Kelley was born in Easton on April 23, 1962. Soon after her birth, doctors discovered that she had a rare congenital heart defect. She had surgery at age 33 to repair the defect, but lived with the knowledge that she would someday need a heart transplant. Kelley passed away at Vanderbilt after undergoing a heart-liver transplant on April 29.
A dedicated conservationist, Kelley grew up in a family of working watermen on Tilghman Island. Though she lost her father and several cousins in a fishing accident in February 1979, Kelley never lost her love for the Chesapeake Bay. She studied marine science at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and received her degree from Salisbury University in 1995.
Kelley worked as a natural resources biologist for the Maryland Department of the Environment from 1985 to 1995 and operated her own ecotourism business, Dockside Express, from 1993 until 2016. Kelley found her true calling in 2005 when she launched Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, a nonprofit organization focused on conservation, education, and the economy of the Chesapeake Bay. She shared a message of conservation with hundreds of school children through her educational programs and the ever-popular Fishmobile.
In addition to her work, Kelley was unfailingly civic minded. She was appointed to the Maryland Oyster Advisory Commission in 2011 and co-chaired the group from 2015 until her passing. She also served on the board of the Maryland Association of Environmental and Outdoor Educators (MAEOE) and was a long-time member of the Talbot County Tourism Board.
In 2013, MAEOE named Kelley the Robert Finton Outdoor Educator of the Year. She also won the 2014 Women's Leadership Award from the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore and the Community Impact Award for individual contributions from the Talbot County Economic Development Commission in 2019.
Kelley was the daughter of Garland and Adrienne (Ms. Pete) Fluharty Phillips of Tilghman. She is survived by Jerry Cox, her loving husband, boat captain, shuttle driver, and partner in life. She is also survived by her sister Lynne Bergeron of Bradenton, Fla.; nephew G.R. Cannon, his wife Courtney, and son Crue of Royal Oak; niece Missy Cannon Helgason and her husband Donnie of Tilghman; and two paternal uncles, David Pyper and Buddy Pyper, both of Easton, and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on July 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Visitation with the family will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the Kelley Phillips Cox Legacy Fund at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 102 E. Dover Street, Easton.
