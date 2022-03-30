Kelly Wroten CAMBRIDGE — Kelly Thomas Wroten of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his home. He was 65.
He was born on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Robert Perry "Sonny" Wroten and Faye Hooper Wroten of Cambridge.
Growing up in Cambridge, Kelly graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1975. He later earned his Bachelor's of Psychology from Salisbury University and later went on to get a Master's of Business Administration.
He worked as a nursing home administrator at various facilities throughout the Eastern Shore, including his home town of Cambridge.
In childhood Kelly was a National Punt, Pass and Kick Champion. In high school, he was the star quarterback for the Cambridge High School Raiders from 1972-1975 and went on to play at Towson University and Salem College in West Virginia.
In his free time, Kelly loved spending time with friends, listening to live music, riding his motorcycle, being out on the boat with his family as well as both playing and coaching sports.
He is survived by his mother: Faye Hooper Wroten of Cambridge; two children: Dr. Michael Wroten and his fiance Samantha Aylor of Washington, DC, and Maggie Willey and her husband Charles Jr., of Linkwood; one grandson: Beckett James Willey and one expected grand-daughter: Charleigh Elizabeth Willey; one brother: Kirk Wroten of Cambridge, and two nephews: Max Robert Wroten and Jake Wroten both of Cambridge.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Sonny" Wroten on September 26, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 at Open Bible Church in Cambridge with the Reverend Steve Bloodsworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Open Bible Church, 1619 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
