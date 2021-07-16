Kendell "Kenny" W. Milligan EAST NEW MARKET — Kendall "Kenny" W. Milligan, 82, of East New Market passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Chesapeake Woods Center. He was born in Vienna on March 16, 1939 and was a son of the late Calvin E. and Sarah Calloway Milligan.
Kenny graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 1957 and went to work for DuPont right out of school. He married the former Ann Morean in 1961, who passed away on February 23, 2017. Kenny later went to work for the State of Maryland in 1972, where he dedicated many years and retired with over 30 years of service.
He is survived by a son Ronnie Milligan and wife Sydney of Cambridge, a daughter Kathy Milligan of Preston, three grandchildren Clay, Breanna and Brooke Milligan, brothers and sisters Shirley (Ray) Bailey of Mardela Springs, Margaret (Donnie) English of Trappe, Calvin (Natalie) Milligan of Easton, Jeanie Wallace of Cordova, and Robert Milligan of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. Kenny is also survived by a friend that was like a sister Cheryl (Clark) Simms of Brookview. Besides his parents and his wife, Kenny is preceded in death by two brothers Harry Milligan and John Milligan, two sisters Sally Fritzsche and Helen Myers.
Per Kenny's wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
