Kenneth A. Howarth EASTON — Kenneth Arthur Howarth died on June 15, 2023, at Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. He was 88 years old.
Mr. Howarth was born on November 13, 1934, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Wilford K. and Emma Turkington Howarth. He graduated from Tulane University, New Orleans with a Bachelors in Business Administration majoring in Accounting. He then served honorably in the United States Navy from 1957 - 1959, returning and graduating from Columbia University, New York with a Masters in Business Administration majoring in Finance. Later he went on to receive his license as a Certified Public Accountant.
After returning from the Navy, he married the former Faith Hawley on October 8, 1960, in New York City. In the 1960's they lived in East Windsor, NJ where he was employed as a finance and accounting executive working for Johnson & Johnson. They moved to York, PA in 1974 and he worked with Susquehanna Broadcasting, and Hadden Craftsman (Scranton, PA) and Port City Press (Baltimore, MD) before moving to Severna Park, MD in 1983 and Annapolis, MD in 1992. He retired from his last position as CFO and Controller of Maryland Environmental Service in Annapolis, MD and then moved to Easton, MD in 2007. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Easton. Mr. Howarth had a lifelong love of Boston Terriers and helped raise many over the years.
Ken carried himself with a quiet strength and is described by all who knew him as kind, patient, happy, generous, and brilliant. He enjoyed spending time in nature at the couple's cottage in West Virginia. He was a fan of big band brass music having spent countless hours enjoying the genre growing up the son of two Salvation Army officers. Ken was a devoted fan of Orioles baseball and enjoyed cheering on Navy, Maryland, and Ravens football, as well as attending his children's and grandchildren's many sporting events, music and band recitals, school awards presentations, Boy Scout events, confirmations, weddings, graduations, and so many more ordinary and special family events. He was always there; always showed up with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Faith Howarth of Easton and three children; son, Kenneth Todd Howarth of Ewing, NJ and his step-grandchildren Lavra Tamutus and Grant Tamutus; son, Scott Hawley Howarth of Charlotte, NC and his wife Melody and their two children, granddaughter Natalie Howarth Holman of Greenville, SC and her husband Joseph and great granddaughters Emerson Grace and Elliott Jo and grandson Nicholas Joseph Howarth of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Kym Howarth Kilbourne and her husband Jay of Wye Mills and their three children, granddaughters, Caroline Elizabeth and Olivia Kelly and grandson John Kenneth (Jack) and, many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Karol Howarth Osborne of Atlanta, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10am - to 12pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St. Easton. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 PM at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, in Hurlock.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 200 Washington St., Cambridge, MD 21613 and/or Talbot Hospice, 596 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
