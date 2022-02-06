Kenneth E. Fisher LINKWOOD — Kenneth Earl Fisher, age 76, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge. Raised in Talbot County, he was the son of the late Kenneth Fisher and Bernice Bodele Fisher. He is survived by his wife, Connie Fisher, five step-children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister.
Ken was a wonderful husband, step father, grandfather and friend. He worked in dispatch for 10 years with Wheatley Trucking, then moved on to the Easton City Police Department, before retiring from Dorchester County Detention Center.
He loved his beloved pets, Buddy and Lucy, NASCAR, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He will be dearly missed and forever loved.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
