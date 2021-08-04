Kenneth Earle Butts GRASONVILLE — Kenneth Earle Butts, Jr. of Grasonville passed away at his home on July 22nd, 2021. He was 67 years old.
Kenneth was born on April 24th, 1954 to the late Kenneth Butts, Sr. and the late Nelly Joans.
He was a very intelligent man. After serving in the Navy, he worked as an engineer. He built the Dulles Tower from ground zero to completion. He engineered Labs in surrounding hospitals. He also redesigned many local schools in D.C. His last project was a drug rehab center in upper Maryland.
Not only was Kenneth talented in his career, but he also had many other admirable skills. He tended a garden with many different colorful flowers, and he even made his own furniture. He loved his dogs, and was a true animal lover. Kenneth was also a prankster-always scaring people and making everyone laugh!
One of the last texts that he sent to his loving wife Deborah can be a reminder to everyone to stay hopeful: "Hope is when you never, ever give up!". Although our hearts break as we miss him, we can try to remember his beautiful message that he left behind.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased in death by his sister Greta M. Butts, and his son Kenneth Butts-Ewing.
He is survived by his beloved wife Deborah Butts, his daughter Jennifer Ewing, brother Christopher (Sherry) Butts, sister Christine (Kenny) Middleton, Deborah's children Charles Baresnick and Cynthia Smith, lots of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grand children.
A funeral service for Kenneth will be held on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home: 106 Shamrock road Chester, MD 21619. A burial will follow at 1:00 pm at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery: 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Time and place are to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
