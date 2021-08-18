Kenneth "Kenny" L. Todd CAMBRIDGE — Kenneth "Kenny" L. Todd, 64, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on August 7, 1956 and was a son of the late William P. Todd, Sr. and Nettie Lloyd Todd.
Kenny graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1974. He worked for the State Highway from 1976 to 2004. Kenny was a Boston Red Sox and a Raiders fan. He attended Souls Harbor Church of God. Kenny enjoyed being with family, traveling, cooking, fishing, crabbing, monster jam trucks and collecting baseball, football and basketball cards. He also loved animals.
He is survived by a niece Donna Carpenter of Trappe, a nephew William Carmine of North Carolina, a great niece Rachel Carpenter and great nephews McLane Carpenter and Kyle Brooks. Besides his parents, Mr. Todd is preceded in death by a sister Donna Carmine, and a brother William P. "Buddy" Todd.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 am at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. Roy Collins officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
