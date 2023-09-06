Kenneth L. Middleton EASTON — Kenneth L. Middleton, 69, of Easton passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Easton on May 31, 1954 and was a son of the late Vernon D. "Sonny" Middleton and Frances Dorrell Middleton.
He attended Queen Anne County High School and later received his GED. On July 31, 2008, he married the former Christine Butts who passed away on July 25, 2023. Mr. Middleton was a construction worker for over 40 years where he was a superintended for over 20 years. He enjoyed his motorcycle, and being on the water especially water skiing.
He is survived by two daughters Valerie Middleton and Heather Middleton, six grandchildren Christopher, Dylan, Haleigh, Hannah, Lea and Olivia, two great grandchildren Emma and Lee, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Middleton is preceded in death by two brothers David Middleton and Dallas Dorrell, two sisters Marie Johnson and Barbie Hickman.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Robert Mansfield officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
