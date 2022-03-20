Kenneth Randle Williams HURLOCK — Kenneth Randle Williams of Hurlock, Maryland passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home in Hurlock. He was 83.
Born on March 22, 1938 in Cambridge, Maryland, the son of the late Randle Rieff Williams and Helen Brinsfield Williams.
Kenneth enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 101st Airborne. On one of his trips home, he met Jane Barber. They were married on March 26, 1960 and they made their home in Hurlock.
An avid golfer, Kenneth loved spending time on the course with his friends. He also enjoyed dinner out at Texas Road House and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived his wife of 61 years, Jane Barber Williams of Hurlock; a daughter: Diana Frick and her husband Douglas of Dorothy, NJ, a son: David Williams and his wife Peggy of Hurlock; seven grandchildren: Ericka Hughes and her husband Ryan of Cinnaminson, NJ, Josh Frick and his wife Sara of Millville, NJ, Jonathan Frick and his companion Tara of Pine Grove, CA, Amanda Robertson of Hurlock, Justin Williams of Page, AZ, Matthew Williams and his wife Zlatka of Jacksonville, FL, and Kenneth Williams and his wife Tina of Camp Pendleton, CA; and three siblings: Joyce Towers of Seaford, DE, Steven Williams and his wife Georgia of Cambridge and Janie Dukes and her husband Larry of Hurlock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Don Williams.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. Interment will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjudes.org
