Kevin Andrew Fike EASTON — Kevin Andrew Fike passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023, at home surrounded by loving family members after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Kevin was born on March 23, 1976, in Easton, MD, the youngest child of Stephen and Sharon Taylor Fike of Denton, MD. Kevin was proud to be an Eastern Shore native, cherishing every moment he spent there throughout his life.
Kevin lived his early years in Easton and Denton, graduating from Easton High School in 1995. During his teen years, he worked in the outdoor programs at the Easton YMCA and Camp Todd. This was a special time in his life, and he loved to tell stories of his rock climbing and ski trip adventures. After high school, Kevin continued to pursue his passion for nature and outdoor activities studying Outdoor Education at the Garrett College Outdoor Adventure School.
Throughout his working years, Kevin held various roles, making a positive impact wherever he went. He spent over 13 years at the Star Democrat/APG Media of Chesapeake and was the Director of Consumer Services. Later he became the Operations Manager at Salisbury Pewter and Egide USA, Inc.
Kevin's heart belonged to his cherished wife, Meghan Blanchard Fike, with whom he shared 25 incredible years of love and laughter. Together, they travelled the world, exploring new cultures, music, and food, celebrating life with unwavering passion. Their love extended to their beloved dogs, London, Bailey, and Murphy, showcasing their deep affection for animals. Kevin was always able to make you laugh and was never one to hold back on how he really felt, and his vast knowledge of history and trivia earned him the title of the go-to person for random information. He was supportive, kind, and generous to a fault. Affectionately known as "Crazy Uncle Kevin", he adored his niece and nephew beyond measure. He treasured every moment spent together, celebrating their milestones, cheering them on, and making them laugh. Kevin's love for spending time with friends and family was evident in the numerous adventures he embarked on, from concerts, festivals, and sporting events to vacations and magical trips to Disney World.
Kevin is survived by his loving parents, Steve and Sharon of Denton, MD; his devoted wife Meghan of Easton, MD; his loyal brother, David and wife, Gwen, from Trappe, MD; his nephew, Harrison; and niece, Morgan. Additionally, Kevin had strong family ties to relatives in Western Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Kevin's departure leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. The family is grateful for the love and support received during this challenging time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date allowing loved ones to gather and honor Kevin's memory. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to the Children's Cancer Research Fund or Talbot Hospice Foundation in Kevin's name.
May Kevin's strength and memories continue to inspire us all to embrace life with the same passion and zest he exemplified during his time with us. His love and laughter will forever remain in our hearts.
Go to www.fhnfuneralhome for online condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.