CAMBRIDGE — Kevin M. Robinson, 58, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 14, 1963 in Cambridge to Glenn Robinson and Connie Messick Robinson.
Kevin worked for many years with the county, and then with the State Highway Administration. On September 5, 1986, Kevin married the former Naomi Insley. Kevin was the type of person who always left you happier than he found you. He was always learning new fun facts to share with his friends and family, and he was a huge Civil War history buff. He never stopped learning, and would always read any kind of book put in front of him, especially any kind of history book. Kevin also enjoyed fishing; he was very interesting in ocean conservation and aquatic farming. His favorite cartoon was Rocko’s Modern Life, and he loved Star Wars, especially Yoda.Above all else, Kevin loved his family. He would do anything in the world to make them smile and laugh.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Naomi Robinson, of Cambridge; his children Christa Thomas and husband Bill of Georgetown, DE, Melissa Rafail and companion Cameron Carlisle of Greenwood, DE, Kelley Robinson and companion John Elliott of Toddville, and Jeremy Robinson of Kingstree, SC; grandchildren Justin Thomas, Eliza Thomas, and Fenrir Elliott; his parents Glenn and Connie Robinson of Cambridge; his brother Gregory Robinson and wife Bonnie of Salisbury, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kitty City Rescue, P.O. Box 1259, Cambridge, MD 21613, or to Snip Tuck, Inc, P.O. Box 505, Secretary, MD 21664.
