Kevin R. DeGroat PRESTON — Kevin R. DeGroat of Preston, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the University of Maryland Hospital in Laurel, Maryland. He was 63.
He was born on August 28, 1958 in Milford, Delaware, the son of the late Ruben DeGroat and Helen Selin DeGroat.
Growing up in Caroline County, he graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 1976. He married Donna McMahan DeGroat on November 24, 1979. Following his education, he became a mechanic for Preston Trucking and upon closing held other jobs before settling at the State Highway.
In his free time, Kevin adored his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. He was a "People Person" and was very involved in community happenings. He was a life member of the Preston Vol. Fire Company where he served as an engineer.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna McMahan DeGroat of Preston, two daughters: Jennifer DeGroat of Preston and Melissa Marolt and her husband Richie of Post Saint Lucie, FL; two grandsons: Brent DeGroat and Austin Marolt; two brothers: Rodger DeGroat and his wife Kathie of Rhodesdale, and Terry DeGroat and his wife Liz of Delmar, MD and Kevin was the "Funcle" to many loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Preston Vol. Fire Company, Post Office Box 44, Preston, MD 21655.
