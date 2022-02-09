Kimberly Marie Boyle QUEEN ANN — Kimberly Marie Boyle, 38, of Queen Anne, MD, passed away on January 23, 2022.
Kimberly was born on March 5, 1983, to Eugene Francis Boyle and Bonnie Kay Boyle in Easton, MD.
She will be forever loved and forever remembered. We appreciate all of your love and support during this difficult time.
Kimberly is survived by her children: Justin Boyle; DeAndre Ryans Jr (DJ); Dominic Ryans (Dom); her sister: Bobbi Boyle; her nephew: Asa Neuwiller Jr (AJ); and her parents: Eugene Francis Boyle and Bonnie Kay Boyle; and DeAndre Ryans. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Dorothy and Walter Lee Greenwood, and Charles and Angela Boyle.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 am Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, with a visitation prior. And the family invites you to a reception following services at Billy Boyles home, 30450 Gene Gibson Rd, Easton, MD 21601 (to be catered).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hope House of Crownsville, Maryland at hopehousemd.org
