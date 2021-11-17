Kohen James Hubbard LINKWOOD — Kohen James Hubbard passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Maryland. He was the son of Kelly Joe Hubbard, Jr. and Makayla Jade Hitch.
Kohen is survived by his parents Kelly "Buddy" Hubbard and Makayla Hitch; his grandparents Jessica and Shawn Hitch, Tina and Chad Smith, and Kelly and Lisa Hubbard; his great grandparents Shirley Hubbard, Carol and Bill Hyatt, Laura Laird, William Cruz, and Donald Cheesman; his brother Liam Hitch; his special cousin Kolton Hubbard; his aunts and uncles Eden Hitch, Kelsey Hubbard, Christopher Turnell, Luke Turnell, and Dakota Waters; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kohen is preceded in death by his great grandparents Michael "Mickey" Laird, Cindy Cheesman, Geneva and James Burton, and Charles Hubbard; his great uncle Eddie Hubbard, as well as several extended family members.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Dorchester Memorial Park at 10 AM with Pastor Scott Conn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Dorchester Santa Drive, C/O Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, 5203 Poplar Dr, Cambridge MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
