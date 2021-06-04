L. Kay Hill GREENSBORO — Kay Hill of Greensboro, MD, suddenly passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was 66 years old.
Born in Chestertown, MD, Kay was the daughter of the late Joyce Aileen Tribbett Pyle. She was a 1972 graduate of Queen Anne County High School.
Kay had worked for Pete Olson's State Farm Insurance in Denton, MD and for Laura Harris' Rowe Insurance Co. in Greensboro for many years, retiring in 2010. She was a great cook and no one kept a cleaner home. She loved travelling, the beach, cooking, playing corn hole, horseshoes, and cards. But, most of all, she loved her family and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kay is survived by her husband, Paul H. Hill of Greensboro; two sons: Wayne Crossley (Lori) of Lewes, DE and Mark Hill of Denton; one daughter, Paula Hill of Denton; five sisters: Joyce Hurlock (Phil) of Church Hill, MD, Christi Lynch (Bill) of Ingleside, MD, Janice Pierce of Smyrna, DE, and JoJo Wilson of Centreville, MD, and Dhea Ann Rattray of Crumpton, MD; a brother, Roger Pinder of Barclay, MD; four grandchildren: Kyle Crossley, Nikki Crossley, Isaiah Cauthen, and Kaitlyn Cauthen; three great grandchildren: Olivia, Ryleigh, and Nola; a son-in-law, Tony Cauthen; and several step brothers and step sisters. In addition to her mother, Kay was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Cauthen, who passed away in Florida April 6, 2021, her first husband, Wayne Crossley, and a brother, Jimmy Pinder.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 5th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Sudlersville Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations instead of flowers, the family suggests sending them to Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd Street, Denton, MD 21629. For online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
