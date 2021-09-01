L. Marie Pauley HARRINGTON, DE — L. Marie Pauley, Harrington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Bayhealth-Sussex Campus, she was 83. She is the daughter of the late, George Edward Baker and Margaret Baker.
Marie worked as a clerk for Bodies Dairy Market in Greensboro, MD. She enjoyed working there and was a hard worker. Since she liked to work all the time, it did not leave much time for hobbies, but when she was not hard at work, she did enjoy playing bingo and the lottery. She also liked to watch her soaps and indulge in her sweets. She will be remembered as a wonderful mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family immensely, and shared a special bond with her mother, and always looked forward to spoiling her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Satterfield; brother, George R. Baker; and a sister Mildred "Betty" Warrington.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughters, Nettie Jones, Kathy Hammond; sister, Phyllis Hunter (Jerry); brother in law, Galena "Butch" Warrington; grandchildren, Johnny Sharpneck, Stevie Sharpneck, Carla Sharpneck, Tonya Thomas, Junior Kemp, Greg Kemp, Stacy Blanchfield, Tina Lynch, Tommy Lynch; 18 great grandchildren.
Services for Marie will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
