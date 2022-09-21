Lanny L. Rohrbaugh WITTMAN — Rohrbaugh, Lanny L., aged 80 years, 5 months, 3 days, Wittman, Maryland and formerly of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania died in Easton, Maryland on September 17, 2022. Born April 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy N. (Stough) Rohrbaugh. He is survived by sister, Trudy (Dan) Waltersdorff; niece, Kristin (Andrew) James; nephew, Jonathan (Michelle) Waltersdorff; grand nephews, Anderson James, Roman James, Brody Waltersdorff; grand niece, Chloe Waltersdorff; friend and caregiver, David Nicholson.
A member of Christ Lutheran Church, York and an associate member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Cordova, MD, he was also affiliated with historical organizations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 12095 Blades Road, Cordova, MD 21625.
A viewing/visitation will be held at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 West Market Street, York, PA 17404 on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 PM. Funeral Rites will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home, The Rev. Jonathon Moyers presiding. Interment will follow in St. Jacobs Lutheran Church Cemetery, York New Salem.
To plant a tree in memory of Lanny Rohrbaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.