Larry Barton CORNELIUS — Bilbrough Larry Bilbrough, age 77, of Cornelius, passed away November 2, 2021, with his family by his side. Larry was born in December 1943 in Greensboro, Maryland to Charles Bilbrough and Elva Warner Bilbrough. Larry attended University of Maryland, where he was a proud member of the marching band and earned a degree in physical sciences. He later earned a master's degree in aerospace education from Middle Tennessee State University.
Larry worked for NASA for more than 35 years. He was an educator, mentor, friend, and trusted colleague who lived and worked to share his deep passion for supporting educators and inspiring all students to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Throughout his tenure at NASA, he was tirelessly devoted to his NASA family and leaves behind a legacy of a profound and lasting impact on countless students, educators, and colleagues. Larry was a leader of the Teacher in Space program, working closely with the Teacher Astronauts and the Teacher in Space finalists from each of the 50 states.
He loved traveling, coaching basketball, and was an avid sports fan. He earned an instructor level pilot's license and enjoyed flying sky divers as well as recreational flying. After retirement Larry spent a few weeks each year at Orioles spring training in Sarasota, Florida. Once in North Carolina, he became interested in Davidson basketball and followed the team closely.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary, two children, his daughter Cindy (David Hedges) and his son David, three grandsons, and his sister Betty Jean.
A celebration of Larry's life for family and close friends will take place at a later date.
