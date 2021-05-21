Larry Gene Carrow MARYDEL — Larry Carrow passed away on May 18, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Larry retired from the Verizon telephone company in 2001.
A lifelong farmer, he enjoyed raising Shorthorn Cattle and riding horses. Larry could be found every summer at the Caroline/Dorchester County Fair, where he volunteered in the Livestock Program for over 26 years. During that time, he also spent time serving on the 4H Fair Board, Park Board and the 4H Livestock Committee.
Larry enjoyed spending time with family on the farm or at his cabin in Garrett County. He also could be found baling hay around Caroline County and having his morning coffee chats at the Mill.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; his two daughters Rebecca Brown (Dale), Morgan Melvin (Matt) and three grandchildren Macie Brown, Clara Brown and Caleb Melvin. His brothers Randy Carrow (Sheri), Jeff Carrow (Ana) and a sister Pam Seely (Mike); along with many other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Agnes Carrow and a brother Wayne Carrow.
A Celebration of Life is planned for May 24, 2021 at 12pm at the Caroline County 4H Park 8230 Detour Rd. Denton, MD in the Livestock barn area. The family will receive friends one hour prior. During the Celebration of Life the family asks that everyone wear casual attire.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Compass Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD. Or the Caroline County Auction & Scholarship Fund c/o Charlotte Brown 9194 Legion Rd. Suite 4 Denton, MD 21629.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.