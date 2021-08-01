Larry Noble Harris EASTON — Larry Noble Harris, 76, of Easton, MD., departed this life on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Cordova, MD. A Celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Union Baptist-Easton, with a viewing from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. A public viewing will also be held at Union Baptist-Easton on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com
