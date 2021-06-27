Larry Spencer Sellers DENTON — Larry Spencer Sellers, 68, of Denton, MD passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was the son of Joan D. Sellers of Easton, MD and the late L. Willis "Bill" Sellers.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Jessica L. Anthony of Denton; a brother, David Sellers (Mary) of Denton; and a grandson, Bryce T. Anthony of Easton.
By his request, there won't be services. His inurnment will be in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. As Larry always said, "It is what it is."
For online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
