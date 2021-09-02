Larry Wayne Scearce, Sr. ROCK HALL — Larry Wayne Scearce, Sr. of Rock Hall, MD passed away on August 24, 2021, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton, MD. He was 74.
Born on October 6, 1946, in Danville, VA, he was the son of the late James Algie Scearce and Rose Marie Anderson Scearce.
Larry had a distinguished career at the Architect of the Capitol and retired after 41 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Queenstown Fire Department, a past Governor and longtime member of the Queenstown Moose Lodge and a member of the Lions Club of Queenstown.
Larry loved riding his Harley, fishing and spending time with his dog KO. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. He always lended a hand to anyone in need.
Larry is survived by his wife Karen Murphy Scearce; daughter Patricia Murphy; sons Larry Scearce, Jr. (Robin); Ronald James Scearce, Sr. (Jennifer); grandchildren Catherine; Emily; Ronald Jr.; stepchildren Lara Bruner (Andrew); Michael Dolinger (Erin); step grandchildren Sarah Bruner; Sophie Breuner; Sam Bruner; and Myles Dolinger. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, William Ainslie and siblings Ronald James Scearce; Ricky Scearce; and Betty Ann Jessup.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4th from 2pm to 4pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A in Centreville, MD. A Celebration of Life thereafter will take place at the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Queenstown Moose Lodge and the Lions Club of Queenstown.
