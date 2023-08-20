Laura H. Layton VIENNA — Laura Hill Layton passed away peacefully at home with her entire family around her on Friday, August 18th after a long illness. Laura was born on July 15, 1949. She was raised by Maggie and Welton Hill in Snow Hill, MD. She attended Snow Hill High School, then earned her bachelor degree at Towson University and her master's degree from Salisbury University. While traveling home from Towson one weekend on a Greyhound bus, she met Joe Layton Jr. They married 2 years later in 1971. They were married for 52 years. They had two children, William and Susan.

  

