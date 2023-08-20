Laura H. Layton VIENNA — Laura Hill Layton passed away peacefully at home with her entire family around her on Friday, August 18th after a long illness. Laura was born on July 15, 1949. She was raised by Maggie and Welton Hill in Snow Hill, MD. She attended Snow Hill High School, then earned her bachelor degree at Towson University and her master's degree from Salisbury University. While traveling home from Towson one weekend on a Greyhound bus, she met Joe Layton Jr. They married 2 years later in 1971. They were married for 52 years. They had two children, William and Susan.
Laura's passion was teaching and helping children to overcome their obstacles. She taught English for 34 years, first at North Dorchester High, then at Maces Lane Middle, and finally at Cambridge South Dorchester High. It was rare for her to go into a store in Cambridge without running into a former student, often one who's life was changed in her class. After retiring from teaching, Laura continued her passion for education by running for and being elected to the Dorchester Board of Education. She served on the Board for 6 years, and as president of the board for 2 years. Laura was also passionate about her support of teachers. She worked with the Retired Teachers Association of Dorchester County since her retirement.
After teaching, Laura worked to help open Layton's Chance Winery. She was one of the owners of the winery and helped with the accounting and working events for years. She could always be seen collecting tickets at concerts at the winery.
Laura loved to cruise, taking yearly and twice yearly cruises for 40 years. She loved to read, creating the Dorchester Historical Society Book Club, and starting a book club at Layton's Chance Winery.
Laura was a lay minister at Salem United Methodist Church. She developed a deep love for Jesus from her parents. She was a member of Salem Church from the time she got married and moved to Salem in 1971.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, John Welton Hill and Maggie Mabe Hill. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Layton Jr., her two children and their spouses, William Layton and wife Jennifer and Susan Layton and husband Thorsten Werning, five grandchildren, Stephen Layton, Alison Layton, Grace Conner, Claire Conner, and Gabe Conner, and her brother John Hill and wife Ann.
There will be a viewing at Salem United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 10am to 11am, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 11am. There will be no graveside service. Immediately following the service it was Laura's wish that friends and family celebrate her life with a reception at Layton's Chance Winery, the winery she helped to build and on the farm where she lived most of her life! All who would like to share in the celebration of Laura's life are invited to the reception, regardless of attendance at the earlier church service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dorchester County Historical Society, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
