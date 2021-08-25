Laura J. Thompson EAST NEW MARKET — Laura Jackson Thompson, 98, of East New Market passed away peacefully at her home on August 20, 2021 with her daughter by her side. She was born in East New Market on July 11, 1923 to the late Carl Jackson and Alvina Diskau Jackson.
In November of 1945, Laura married Walter R. Burton, Jr., who was killed in the Korean War on September 15, 1950. On October 17, 1958, she married Edward Yates Thompson, who passed away on December 27, 1979.
Laura is survived by her daughter Linda Aaron of East New Market.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1 PM with Pastor David Rice and Mr. David Tolley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, as well as from 12 to 1 Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the service on Saturday at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 95, East New Market, MD 21631, or to the Pets on Wheels of Delmarva, Inc. P.O. Box 3413, Easton, MD 21601.
