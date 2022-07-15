EASTON — Laura Lee Olson, 52, was called home to her Savior on Sunday, July 10.
Laura was born in Easton, Maryland in 1970 to Austin and Mary Jane (Reynolds) Farley. Laura, a 1988 graduate of Easton High School, met her "Prince Eric" in 1990. From the very beginning, a spark was kindled that would lead them into a life of service in their community and around the globe. From serving together as part of Christ's eternal family, in 1993, Laura and Eric also became an earthly one. Together they began to develop the talents that would prepare them for a life of service.
Their family grew when Hunter joined the clan two years later, beginning Laura's lifelong role as a mom. Hunter was soon joined by Hannah, Analisa, and Evangelyn. From that moment on, Laura poured her life into her family. For the next 27 years, she immersed herself in every dream, activity, and passion of her children and husband (sometimes to their chagrin).
For Laura, creating memories was a priority — and with it a desire to capture those memories. With a servants' empathetic heart, that passion found its realization behind the lens of a camera. In His Grace Photography was born. As a young bride, wedding photography was a natural fit, but the heart behind the camera was always present to capture moments of joy and moments of grief. Her Nikon camera accompanied her heart to the delivery room of joyous new parents and the grief stricken room of the parents saying goodbye to the one they would never hold again. That same Nikon accompanied Eric and Laura to locations as far as Albania and Nepal.
Laura's desire to serve, her compassionate heart, and extroverted personality made her the perfect partner for Eric - both in their family and in ministry. Together with a core group of special people, they formed a new faith community to serve the Lord in Talbot County. The tiny spark of 1993 grew into the vision that came to fruition as Oasis Easton.
Although God has called our sweet Laura home, the same spirit that blessed us for 52 years cries out to us to lend our hands to the torch that she has carried with Eric and her family so that not one life suffers defeat in her absence.
Laura's life continues through her husband, partner and love of her life Eric Olson; the product of their love that call her Mom, Hunter (Alexandra), Hannah, Analisa, and Evangelyn; big brother Chuck "Aunt Chuck" Farley (Lynn); sister-in-law, Jessica (Joel) Taylor; brothers-in-law Zach Graves and Jake Graves, brothers and sister Tommy (Missy) Riley, Joe (Shannon) Laucht, and Petra (Brian) Bradley; father-in-law Harold Olson; a dozen who call her Aunt Laura; a passel of great-niblings who call her "Grauntie"; and Lucy the Squirrel - as well a countless number of people who have been touched directly or indirectly by her life.
Laura joins her parents Austin & Mary Jane Farley and her sister Lisa helping to prepare a place for us in our Father's house.
We will gather in love and fellowship celebrating the life of our beloved Laura Olson on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 am at Oasis Easton (215 Goldsborough St, Easton).
With the knowledge of the countless lives Laura has blessed and impacted, additional seating will also be available in the Talbot Bible Church Sanctuary (9114 Chapel Road, Easton). The full service can be attended and viewed at either location.
When the Oasis Sanctuary is full, attendees will be redirected to the Talbot Bible location for a delayed broadcast available to be viewed in full.
All are encouraged to join in the outdoor reception on the Talbot Bible Church front lawn immediately following the celebration.
In Laura's honor, "Kentucky Derby" attire is welcome and encouraged!
A private interment will follow.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Choices Pregnancy Center of Easton in lieu of flowers.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
