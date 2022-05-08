Lauren "Lana" Hammond GRASONVILLE — Lana passed away peacefully April 22, 2022 surrounded by her beloved daughter Bree and Family.
She was born March 22, 1950 to Bootsie & Doris Pierson of Grasonville, Md.
She attended Stevensville High School and married her high school sweetheart Carol Hammond and together welcomed Bree to the world.
Lana work mostly locally as a bartender. She had a very welcoming smile and loved meeting new friends. She loved all animals especially her cats. Lana loved going to the casinos, music, dancing and the beach. She loved having fun with the "Stella's".
She is survived by her loving daughter Bree Hammond(David Hunter) of Grasonville, Md, cousin Denise Booze(Tom), special family Edna & Patty Smith, Tammy Alderson and Howard Roe and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her sweet baby Laura, sister Sharon Hoxter, parents Bootsie & Doris Pierson, husband Carol Hammond.
Celebration of life will be held at Bay County Moose in Queenstown, Md June 12th at 1pm.
