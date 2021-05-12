Laurence Fredericks Fish "Larry" EASTON — Laurence F. Fish of Easton, MD, passed away on May 6, 2021 at the Talbot Hospice House after a long illness. Mr. Fish was born on July 9, 1938 in Elizabeth, NJ, and was raised in Elizabeth and Roselle Park, NJ. He graduated from Roselle Park High School, and attended Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, and Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Mr. Fish was employed by New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company of West Trenton, NJ, for 37 years, retiring in 2000 as a Litigation Supervisor. He was a former Vestryman and Treasurer of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth, NJ, and of Christ Episcopal Church in Middletown, NJ. At the time of his death, he was a faithful contributing member of the Christian Mens Alliance Bible Study group.
Mr. Fish was an avid reader and stamp collector and enjoyed musical theater, wood carving and golf. Mr. Fish was the son of the late Paul R. Fish, Jr., and Ruby E. Hollingsworth Fish of Roselle Park, NJ. He was predeceased by his brother Paul R. Fish, III, and his sister Anne L. Leggett. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Suzanne Kennedy Fish, two sons, Christopher J. Fish of Falls Church, VA, and Keith H. Fish, of Huntersville, NC, two daughters-in-law, Christine S. Fish and Karen P. Fish, a sister, Elizabeth Johanson of Chatham, NJ, and four grandchildren.
Friends may express their condolences at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Easton, MD, between Noon and 2:00pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A private interment will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Talbot Humane Society of Easton, MD.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.