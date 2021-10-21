Lawrence David Bohan, M.D. ANNAPOLIS — Lawrence David Bohan, M.D., of Annapolis, MD, died peacefully at home on Friday, October 15, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Born on July 7, 1936 in Boston, MA to the late John J. and Grace Hennessy Bohan, Larry was a graduate of Boston Latin School, Boston College and Tufts University Medical School. He began his medical and Naval career in 1962 with an internship at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston. His marriage to Joyce Kennerly took place the same year. Twenty years later, Larry retired as a Navy Captain and Chief of Nephrology at Bethesda Naval Hospital, now Walter Reed. He then joined the staff at Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD as an internist and Chief of Nephrology. Well respected by his patients and colleagues, Larry enjoyed 41 years of serving his patients and the medical community. In 2003, retired a second time, he savored many summers at his home in Oxford, MD and winters in Vero Beach, FL. Of importance to Larry, even in retirement, was the continuation of his medical education and keeping current with developments in the field of medicine. Endowed with a curious mind and generous spirit, Larry read widely and shared with friends and family his interesting discoveries and reading recommendations. Many of these communications were laced with his special, insightful brand of humor. Larry was a friend and mentor to many in his medical circle and to his children and their families and friends. He possessed a singular capacity to make others feel valued and supported. He was a devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather. Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Bohan; his children, Larry Bohan, Jr. of Monument, CO, Margot (Edward) Cyr of St.Victor la Coste, FR, Tim (Nancy Kelly) Bohan of San Francisco, CA and David (Desiree Hupy) Bohan of New Orleans, LA; his brother, John Bohan, Jr., of Weymouth, MA; his brother in law, Frank Weeks of Contoocook, NH; his grandchildren, Patrick, Joseph and Louise and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dr. Patricia Weeks, Janice Dawley and Eugene Bohan. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 26 at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave, Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Larry's honor be made to S.O.M.E., Boston Latin School, or Holy Family Catholic Church. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
