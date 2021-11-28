Lawrence Elmer Staton SALISBURY — Lawrence Elmer Staton, 93, went home to his heavenly Father on November 25, 2021, at his residence after a long illness. He was born 9/17/28 in Salisbury to the late George Elmer Staton and Florence Banks Staton.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Betty Ann Henry Staton; their children, Lisa Hutson, Laura (Randy) Fedukovich, and Elizabeth (Drew) Fritch. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by their son, Michael Lawrence, two brothers and six sisters.
Lawrence graduated from Wicomico High School, served three years in the U.S. Army; received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Miami; and his Master of Divinity from Drew Theological Seminary. He was ordained in the United Methodist Church in 1959 and served a number of appointments in the Peninsula-Delaware Conference.
After retiring from the ministry, he gave over 1,500 hours of volunteer service to the hospital.
His funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury, MD. The family will receive friends in the Mackey room one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Passmore and Rev. Dr. W. Daniel Rich. Interment will follow with military honors at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to Asbury United Methodist Church and/or Coastal Hospice and/or Salisbury Fire Station #1.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
