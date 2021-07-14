Lawrence P. Jones CLAIBORNE — Claiborne Lawrence P. "Larry" Jones of Claiborne, died at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was 75.
Born on June 18, 1946 he was the son of the late T. Otis and Esther Marshall Jones. Larry grew up in Claiborne. He attended St. Michael's high school graduating in 1964. ON JUNE 9, 1965 he married the love of his life, the former Linda Newnam, they lived in Claiborne. Larry served honorably in the Maryland National Guard. He began his career as a carpenter in the mid 1960's, a profession he took very seriously. He worked for various companies in the Bay Hundred area until the early 1990's when he and his son formed Jones Home Improvements. Larry work with his son until retiring for health reasons.
He was an avid baseball fan, Larry played soft ball in the 1970's with the Bay Hundred soft ball team, later he coached Home Run Baker little league. He loved boat racing having built his own Hydro plane boat. Mostly in retirement Larry loved spending time with his children Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; Leslie Hambleton (Phil III) of Bozman, Phillip Jones (Tina) of St. Michaels. One Brother; Ted Jones of Claiborne. Four grandchildren; P.T. Hambleton IV (Abby Price), Brooks Hambleton (Kelsie Jones), Lexi Jones and Brady Jones. Four Great grandchildren; Brynn Hambleton, Harper Hambleton, Phillip Hambleton and Ryann Hambleton. And his very special friend "Ellie".
Funeral services will be held at the Bozman Methodist Church, Bozman, MD on Friday July 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon, (please dress casually). A viewing will be held at the church from 11:00 AM until noon.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD.Memorial Donations may be made to the St. Michaels Fire Dept. 1001S Talbot St. St. Michaels, MD 21663.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. (Please visit www.framptom.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.