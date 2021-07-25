Lawrence "Pete" Bernard Seling CHESTER — Lawrence "Pete" Bernard Seling passed away on July 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD on January 4, 1931, the son of the late Lawrence Charles Seling and Catherine Hanzlik Seling. He attended Kenwood High School. He joined the U.S. Army and served for 14 months in Korea. Mr. Seling worked for Patapsco Back River Railroad in Sparrows Point, MD. He retired after 32 years of service. Mr. Seling also worked as a commercial crabber for over 20 years. He moved to Stevensville, MD in 1972 and later Chester, MD in 1989. Mr. Seling married Leatrice Alma Gabardine of Baltimore County on October 18, 1952, who predeceased him in 2008.
He was a life member of Kent Island American Legion Post #276 in Stevensville, MD; life member of Grasonville VFW 7464, Kent Island Elks Lodge in Stevensville and Bay Country Moose in Queenstown, MD, and St. Christopher's Catholic Church.
Lawrence Seling is predeceased in death by his sister, Helen Reichert; his brother-in-law, Robert Reichert and, his brother, Gerald Seling.
He is survived by his 3 daughters, Mary Lee Brown and her husband Danny of Grasonville, MD, Lorraine Parkerson and her husband Greg of Centreville, MD, Lauren Pfisterer and her husband Jim of Chester, MD; brother, Charles "Buck" Seling (Dotty) of York, PA; 4 grandchildren, Danny Ray Brown Jr. (Tina) of Centreville, MD, Lisa Marie Brown (Michael) of Chester, MD, Brooke Ann Sutherland (Owen) of Easton MD, Trevor Lawrence Freburger (Liz) of Newark, DE; 11 great grandchildren, Cassidy Belle Ruth, Camryn Lee Ruth, Danny "Trey" Ray Brown, III, Preston Raymond Jackson, Coleman Wilson Brown (predeceased) Taylor Marie Brown, Alexa Lynn Brown, Harper Lee Sutherland, Carter John Freburger, Owen David Sutherland, Jr., and Taylor Mae Sutherland; and sister-in-law, Barbara Seling.
A visitation will be held on Friday July 30th at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 106 Shamrock Rd. Chester, MD 21619 from 11-12, followed by a service at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, The American Legion, VFW or St Christopher's Catholic Church.
Online Condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
