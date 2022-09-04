Lawrence Sherman Parker "Larry" ST. MICHAELS — Lawrence Parker passed away peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on May 2, 1927, in Bronxville, NY, to Paul E. and Edith D. Parker. His maternal grandfather was James S. Doyle, a self-educated son of Irish immigrants who became Vice President of the Interboro Rapid Transit Company of NYC. His paternal grandfather was Edward Justice Parker, a commissioner in the Salvation Army who listed among his clients J. P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, and Vance C. McCormick.
At 17, Larry enlisted in the Navy, serving as a gunner's mate in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of war. He was honorably discharged and remained in the Naval Reserve, where he was called back to serve in the Korean War.
Larry graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Fine Arts College at Syracuse University, where he illustrated the school magazine. He had a successful career in advertising, first at McCann Erickson, and then at Kenyon & Eckhardt as Asst VP Creative Director on accounts such as Ford/Lincoln Mercury, Nabisco, and Brylcreem. He headed a subsidiary for K&E to serve clients that included Major League Baseball. There, Larry helped conceive a process to retrieve baseball game videotapes to create a weekly TV highlights program. He and his team successfully presented the idea to Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, and in 1977, "This Week in Baseball" premiered, followed in 1980 by the children's program "The Baseball Bunch," starring Hall-of-Fame catcher Johnny Bench. Both programs were recognized with a combined 5 Emmys plus the prestigious Peabody Award.
Larry retired from media in 1984. He and wife Judith restored two historic houses in CT, where they lived and raised their beloved Labrador retrievers for hunting, show, obedience, and family pets. They moved to St. Michaels, MD, in 2001, where Larry used his advertising experience to promote the Bay Hundred Community Pool project. Later he became a master duck decoy carver, winning several blue ribbons. He shared his skills at carving classes for children and adults, which he taught at the St. Michaels Community Center.
Larry is survived by Judith, his wife of 49 years; his son, Timothy; his daughters, Pamela, Deborah, and Laura; plus five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 9, at 11:00am, at Christ Church in St. Michaels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to Talbot Humane (talbothumane.org).
