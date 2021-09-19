Leah O. Gore CAMBRIDGE — Leah Orem Gore, 87, of Cambridge, MD, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center with family by her side. Born in Baltimore, MD, September 27th, 1933, she was the daughter of Reginald C. Orem and Hazel Robinson Orem. She moved to Cambridge with her family at a young age and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1951. She went on to work for the Health Department in Easton until her retirement. Leah was joyfully married for 55 years to the love of her life, Oliver R. C. Gore, Jr., who preceded her in death March 13, 2014. Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Regina (Orem) Kintner and Hazel (Orem) Earley, and three brothers, Reginald C. Orem, Jr., Creighton Orem, and Louis Orem. She attended Christ Episcopal Church where she served on the altar guild for many years. Leah and her husband loved ballroom dancing and traveling together, especially to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Through the years she also enjoyed reading, baking, knitting afghans for others, sending cards and writing lavish letters to friends and family. Leah was known for her hospitality and kindness. Her family was the center of her life and she had dear and life-long friends that she kept in touch with since her teen years. Her family called her "party girl" as she thoroughly enjoyed going to parties, and she herself hosted many lovely celebrations for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and holidays. Though she had no children of her own, Leah was a loving aunt to 17 nieces and nephews and their children who all loved her very much and will dearly miss her.
Memorial service and internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that an act of kindness be extended to someone in need.
