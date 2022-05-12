Leo Joseph EASTON — Melnick Leo J. "BeBop" Melnick born on July 15, 1926 joined his beloved wife of 49 years Margaret "Peggy" Melnick nee' Olszewski on January 5, 2022 while residing in Easton, MD. He was born and raised in Baltimore, MD attending Patterson Park High School until being drafted into the U.S. Army Infantry where he reached the rank of Sergeant receiving both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star during his engagement in Germany.
Upon returning home Leo attended art school and worked as an inspector for American Can Company in Baltimore for over 40 years. He was a member and recording secretary for steelworkers union local 3016.
Leo is survived by his daughter Susan L Haddox, son in law Bill Haddox Jr and granddaughter Alana M Haddox as well as his sister Anna Ozazewski nee' Melnick along with his many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Anna Melnick nee' Pograbski, and his siblings Mary, Adam and Andrew. His loving dogs over the years Trixie, Goldie, Buttons, Daisy and Nikki brought him much joy and happiness.
Leo enjoyed cooking, gardening and having steamed crabs along with a cold beer with his family and friends more than anything!
Leo will be laid to rest in the Field of Honor at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:30 accompanied by the Military Honor Guard. A celebration of his long and amazing life will follow immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's name to any of the following charities that he supported over the years Guiding Eyes for the Blind, St. Josephs Indian School, Wounded Warriors, SPCA and Humane Society.
