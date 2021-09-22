Leon Elisha Cummings PRESTON, MD — Leon Elisha Cummings of Preston MD died at home on September 18, 2021. He was 84.
Born in Easton, Maryland on February 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Lehman Cummings and Melvetta Haddaway. Leon grew up in Tilghman Island and as soon as he was able, he started working. He drove an oyster truck for Randolph Harrison, was a Waterman, and then began painting with his brother Charles and Bobby Andrews.
Leon was a good, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Avid bird lover and watcher his feeder outside was never empty and he could tell you the different breeds, if he didn't know though, he could pick up one of his many books on birds and get you the name.
He is survived by his wife, Nina "Jean" Cummings, whom he married in 1955; his children: Bonnie Remeikis and husband, Tony, of Sherwood, MD, Michael Cummings and his wife, Pam, of Greenwood, DE; his daughter in law: Cindy Cummings, of Ridgely, MD: his grandchildren: Jason, Jay, AJ, Ashleigh, Ryan and Mallary Cummings; his six great grandchildren; his siblings: Charles Cummings, Keith Cummings and Darlene Sapp; his good friend: Blaine Phillips, of Oxford, MD; he is preceded in death by his son; Gregory Cummings.
A viewing will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Easton, MD on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
A private burial will follow at Jr. Order Cemetery.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.